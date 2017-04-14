13 April 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Boko Haram Conflict Ruins Telecoms Infrastructure

By Ahmed Obafemi

Maiduguri — THE Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) is appealing for a further US$2,81 million to revive communications infrastructure ravaged by conflict in northeast Nigeria.

The organisation, a global network of organisations working together to provide shared communications services in humanitarian emergency, said this was over 50 percent of the funds required.

So far, 41,8 percent of the total funding needs for 2017 in north-East Nigeria has been covered. The funding would enable ETC deploy security telecommunications and internet connectivity services in identified common operational areas across Borno and Yobe States, which are the two regions experiencing the most conflict perpetrated by the Boko Haram.

Among other projects lines up include the upgrade of existing United Nations (UN) security communications system to support safety and security of humanitarians, including upgrade of UN Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) Communications Centre (COMCEN) in Maiduguri, the Borno capital city.

ETC is also working on the programming of handheld radios for humanitarians to access security telecommunications services in Maiduguri and Damaturu in Yobe State. So far, more than 235 radios from 12 organisations have been programmed.

ETC is also enhancing internet connectivity at the International Humanitarian Partnership base. Over 145 humanitarians from 19 organisations have used these services.

An estimated seven million people across Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states of Nigeria are in need of life-saving assistance as a result of years of ongoing violence in the North-East of the country. With telecommunications infrastructure having been severely damaged by the conflict, provision and restoration of communications services are required to support the response community. - CAJ News

