Nigeria: Osinbajo Now 'Jagaba of Adamawa', As State Names Road After Buhari, Vice President

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, was on Thursday conferred with the title of 'Jagaba of Adamawa' by the Lamido of Adamawa, Barkindo Mustafa.

This was announced in Adamawa on Thursday by the Lamido after a courtesy visit by Mr. Osinbajo.

The vice president was in Adamawa to inaugurate a newly constructed road in Jimeta area of Yola. The road was also named after him, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Inaugurating the road, Mr. Osinbajo lauded the state government for its commitment to service delivery in line with the transformation agenda of the Federal Government.

He said that the federal government was concerned about youth empowerment, and that about 10,000 graduates from Adamawa would benefit from its N-Power job opportunity, alongside micro credit for women.

Mr. Osinbajo also expressed the determination of the administration to use technology to solve humanitarian problems in the north-east.

He said that the Federal Government, in partnership with the American University of Nigeria, Yola, would make the region a hub for the acquisition of technical knowledge.

Earlier, Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa commended President Buhari for checking the menace of insurgents in the north-east.

He also commended the vice president for always supporting the state.

Mr. Bindow also commended prominent indigenes of the state for their advice, adding that their ideas had contributed to the steady development of the state.

Apart from the naming of a newly constructed road after Mr. Osinbajo, the Yola to Numan road was also renamed after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The vice president had earlier paid homage to the Lamido of Adamawa, Barkindo Mustafa, who honoured him (Osinbajo) with the title of "Jagaba of Adamawa".

Mr. Osinbajo thanked the Lamido for the honour accorded him, and promised to contribute his quota to the development of the state.

A mini durbar was held at the Lamido's palace in honour of the vice president.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the Adamawa State government on Wednesday demolished several roadside shops and kiosks, allegedly to make the state appear clean for the vice president's visit.

The state government, however, said the demolished structures were illegal and could block recently constructed drainage systems on the roads.