Nigeria: Say Yes to Life, Catholic Bishop Tells Nigerians

Awka — The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Paulinus Ezeokafor, has called on Nigerians to demonstrate faith and hope in God in the midst of prevalent challenges.

The Bishop who gave the advice in his Easter message in Awka, Anambra State capital, said keeping hope alive was one sure way to overcome difficulties instead of taking one's life as many had done recently.

"No one is immune to challenges. But when we face them with hope and trust in God, we come out triumphantly. Taking one's life only worsens the situation because it is only the living that can tell the story tomorrow," he said.