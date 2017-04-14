Nigeria: The Only Regret I Have in BBNaija Is Drinking Alcohol - Efe

23-year-old Big Brother Naija winner, rapper and new Payporte Brand Ambassador, Efe Ejeba has revealed in a recent interview on his arrival to Nigeria that his only regret in the Big Brother Naija house was drinking alcohol.

According to report, he explained that he feels blessed and full of gratitude to everyone who voted and supported him throughout his stay in the Big Brother Naija competition, yet he still regrets drinking.

"The only regret I have is drinking. I heard my mum is upset with me. So, I apologise to her for drinking so much in the BBNaija house.

"I am so grateful to a lot of people including Governor Okowa of Delta State. I heard he threw his weight behind me. I was also told that comedian; I Go Dye dropped N1 million for my campaign team. When I called him, he ended my call and called me back. We spoke for hours. I am also grateful to Ali Baba, Akpororo and so many Nigerian celebrities whom I had never met but stood behind me. I hear my family house in Warri can now be likened to a tourist centre because of the number of people who have thronged our home to congratulate my parents.'