13 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Embattled Kabafunzaki Axed

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor
State minister for Labour Herbert Kabafunzaki.
By Stephen Kafeero

Kampala — President Museveni has ordered embattled state minister for labour, Herbert Kabafunzaki, to step aside pending trial on corruption-related charges just hours after resuming his ministerial duties.

Daily Monitor understands that President Museveni made the directive following a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development including the line Minister Janet Mukwaya. Ms Mukwaya's did not take our repeated calls. Her phone was made busy.

However, Mr Kabafunzaki confirmed the development saying that it was not a forced decision.

"I was guided by the president and we agreed with consultation from my lawyers not to interrupt court," he said.

