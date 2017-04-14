Nigeria: Meningitis - Death Toll Hits 346 As 3,145 Get Infected in Zamfara

Gusau — About 346 people have died and 3,145 infected since the outbreak of meningitis in Zamfara State, Secretary to the State Government, Professor Abdullahi Muhammad Shinkafi has revealed.

Shinkafi who is the chairman of state Committee on Monitoring, Prevention and Control, said about 279,000 residents were vaccinated, with Gora ward having 19,874 vaccinated residents.

Ten days ago, he gave the figures of the death as 215 and the infected persons as 1,800 and gave assurance that success was being recorded in the battle against the epidemic.