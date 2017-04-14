South Africa: Attempted Murder Case Opened After Man Survives Fall Off KZN Bridge

The 33-year-old man who survived falling off a 25m-high bridge in the Paradise Valley Nature Reserve in Pinetown on Thursday morning is in critical condition in hospital.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said Lindelani Ntinga was allegedly thrown off the bridge by unidentified people.

Mbhele said he was admitted to RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth.

She said police are investigating a case of attempted murder. The motive is not known, said Mbhele.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said Ntinga had suffered "possible" fractures to his lower limbs and possible spinal injuries.

Jamieson said police search and rescue officers and paramedics had to make their way through difficult terrain to get to the bottom of the bridge to get to Ntinga.

News24