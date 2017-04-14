Uganda: Hundreds Grace Kabaka's Birthday

Hundreds of Buganda loyalists today thronged Lubiri high school in Wakiso district to commemorate the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi's 62nd birthday.

The Kabaka also used the celebrations to commission a three storied building constructed in memory of his mother Nnamasole Sarah Nalule who died in 1974.

The queen mother died when Mutebi was just 19 years. Hundreds lined along Mityana road to have a glimpse of the Kabaka as he headed to the venue of the celebrations in Nabukalu sub-county.

The visibly happy subjects danced to folk songs while chanting and shouting hearty praises and wishes to the king. Politicians also put their differences aside and it was hard to tell if Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) commander Frank Mwesigwa had ever been involved in any confrontations. They were all smiles.

The Kabaka arrived at about 12pm accompanied by the Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda. The royal couple went straight to the school compound where the king planted a tree in commemoration of the celebrations. Prince David Wasajja, the king's brother, his sons Crispin Junju Kiweewa and Richard Ssemakokiro also accompanied the king.

Speaking at the event, Charles Peter Mayiga, the kingdom's premier, remembered Nnamasole Nalule as a loving mother who was always there for her son. He said that the newly commissioned building will always remind the kingdom of her contribution but also strengthen Nnamasole's role in the affairs of the kingdom.

"We now celebrate the life of the woman who gave birth to the king on this day. We thank God for the king's life which has helped him to take us forward as a true guiding father," said Mayiga.

In his address, Kabaka Mutebi emphasised the importance of education by calling on all subjects to educate their children. He promised that he would keep helping those in need through the Kabaka's Education Fund (KEF).

"If we want a better future generation, we must consider the quality of education; if it is weak, then we will get low quality products," said Kabaka Mutebi.

Further, he advised parents to always support schools by providing their children with the necessary requirements. Immediately after his speech, Kabaka Mutebi descended the stairs in company of his wife to cut a cake, a replica of the newly commissioned building amidst cheers from his subjects.

The king also donated Ordinary and Advanced level (O and A-Level) text books to equip the school library with enough text books. A number of dignitaries from government and cultural institutions attended the event.

Lubiri high school is a sister school to Lubiri high school, Mengo and was founded in 2011. It currently has a total of 600 students. 80 per cent of these study under the KEF.