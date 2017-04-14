Seven mobile phone service providers have been fined 695m/- over failure to meet quality standards of service provision set by the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

The fine came after TCRA conducted a quality of service (QoS) measurement between January and March, this year, in three regions -- Dar es Salaam, Mbeya and Iringa.

The assessment dwelt on network availability, call connection failure rate, call drop rate and call setup time and service coverage.

TCRA Director General, Engineer James Kilaba unveiled in Dar es Salaam, yesterday, that the authority conducted the exercise in the course of employing its regulatory function in every third quarter for both voice and data services from the end user viewpoints.

And, according to the quality of services tests results, all operators have not met some quality of services parameters contrary to regulation 9, 10 and 11 of the Electronic and Postal Communication (Quality of Service) regulation of 2011.

"The measurements are carried out in fulfillment of the requirements of the regulations which aim at ensuring all operators give their customers quality services as non compliance to quality of service parameters is material breach of the licence conditions," he explained.

Eng Kilaba named the mobile phone service providers which have been issued the fines and the amount as Zantel (140m/-), Smart (120m/-), Tigo (120m/-), Vodacom Tz (115m/-) TTCL (95m/-), Airtel Tz (55m/-) and Halotel (50m/-).

According to the tests performed in the three regions, ranking them by the amount of fines imposed, Zantel leads in offering poor services after being charged 140m/- followed by Tigo and Smart that were charged 120m/- each and Vodacom 115m/-. At least Halotel and Airtel were better off after being charged 50m/- and 55m- respectively.

Apart from fining the seven service providers, TCRA has also ordered each operator to improve the quality of services offered in their network and ensure that its services are at all times in compliance with the requirements of the Quality of Service Regulations.

TCRA has as well requested all operators to ensure continued improvement in the quality of service in the country and that the authority will continue to carry out quality of service tests in different service areas in each quarter.

And, to give emphasis on the matter, Eng Kilaba said the authority will not hesitate to severely punish any operator who will fail to comply and legal and regulatory action which may include revoking of the operators licences will be taken.