Dodoma — Controller and Auditor General (CAG) yesterday warned the government against escalating national debt, cautioning that the 41tri/- liability could double in the next five years.

The CAG, Professor Mussa Assad, said the public debt has soared in recent years, attributing the rise to increased borrowing to fund the national budget and development projects that are necessary to improve the country's economy.

"At the current 20 per cent growth rate of the public debt, it is likely to double in five years," cautioned Prof Assad yesterday soon after his audit report for the 2015/16 fiscal year was tabled in Parliament.

The CAG argued that the continuous upward growth in the public debt could lead the country to unsustainable debt burden in the long-run and called for the government to device measures to retard the debt growth. He proposed increased revenue collections from domestic sources and improved capacity to service future debt obligations.

"The government should avoid extremely high interest loans and at the same time attain relatively high growth rates compared to historical averages," Prof Assad recommended, saying the government should also consider retiring a proportion of maturing debt, instead of continuously rolling over the amount at maturity. According to Prof Assad, the proportion of commercial credits and export- import credits moved from nine and three per cent to 15 and 16 per cent, respectively in 2015/16 as compared to the 2011/12 financial year.

"In absolute terms, external debt rose by 140 per cent from 12.4tri/- in 2011/12 to 29.8tri/- in 2015/16. Such a sharp increase is explained by the contraction of concessional loans from the multilateral/international organisations and bilateral creditors," noted Prof Assad.

While international organisations claimed 66 per cent of the External Debt Stock as of June 30, 2012, the figure dropped to 56 per cent at the end of 2015/16 financial year, the CAG report showed.

The proportion of bilateral credit as well declined from 22 per cent to 13 over the same period, with Prof Assad noting that the trend was compelling the government to go for non-concessional loans, as the only available alternatives, to finance the national budget.

The CAG also raised concerns over the high debt service cost in relation to the government's internal revenue collections, revealing that over 3.85tri/- was used to service the debt, including principal repayments, interest and other payments,

only this year. "With such significant proportion of resources being directed to debt servicing, the government will continue to rely on borrowings to fund the national budget and development projects," warned Prof Assad. He said the reliance was raising domestic and external non-concessional borrowings, including commercial credits and export-import credits in the public debt portfolio, especially when internal revenues are not seriously mobilised.

The CAG advised: "Although non-concessional debts are expensive and domestic borrowings less risky in terms of vulnerability to unfavourable movements in foreign exchange rate, there is still a need to strike a balance between the two."

On domestic debt portfolio, Prof Assad said the total debt was 11.9tri/-, out of which 1.44tri/-, which rose to 1.45tri/- in 2015, were government securities held by the central bank under long term basis.

"This is contrary to the requirements of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Act, 2006," noted Prof Assad. He explained that the BoT Act provides for the bank to purchase, hold and sell Treasury Bills, negotiable stocks, bonds or similar debt obligations or other securities issued by the government which shall bear interest at the market rate as determined by the bank and which matures not later than twelve months from the date of issue.

"I call on the government to prepare a workable plan to phase out existing long term liabilities with the BoT," he said, adding that the government should also abandon long term borrowings from the central bank to adhere to both BoT Act and East African Monetary Union Protocol.