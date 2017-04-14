Tanzania: Massive Irregularities Mar Purchases in Public Entities

Dodoma — Controller Auditor General (CAG) has uncovered over 100bn/- dubious purchases in public institutions.

The CAG, Professor Mussa Assad, charged that the 105.6bn/- purchases flouted the public procurement rules, decrying gross uncertainties over compliance and value for money in public spending. In the audit report tabled in the National Assembly here yesterday, the CAG accused the central government of defiance to the Public Procurement Act, 2017.

Professor Assad said during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2016, the public entities spent a whopping 77bn/- in procurements of goods and services without contracts while 24bn/- was paid through non-competitive purchases.

"At least 7bn/- was spent in procurement from unauthorised bidders ... the local government authorities also spent over 2bn/- and 1.2bn/- on a non-competitive bid and unauthorised bidders, respectively," he said. Medicines worth about 73m/- were procured in six councils without approval from the Medical Store Department (MSD).

The CAG, in his report, also faulted the 22.7bn/- payments involving 29 institutions in the central government and 109 councils, whose receipts were not provided. Prof Assad urged the government to develop a comprehensive system which will allow proper documentation of all procurements in local and central government authorities.

Since President John Magufuli came into power in November 2015, he explicitly vowed to curb embezzlement of public funds although it seems some officials in his administration are taking a backseat to implement the directive. During the 2015/16 financial year, expired medicines worth over 10bn/- were still in store, adding up to the storage charges, including electricity bills.

Additionally, the audit report revealed an increasing number of abandoned state properties especially vehicles and plots, likely adding up to operation costs.In England, for instance, the government was compelled to spend over 50,000 pounds (over 120m/-) to clear the bush at the embassy plot. There are several undeveloped plots in various countries, including Nigeria (two plots), London (one), England (ten) and Kenya.

Yet, the government spends colossal amount in rental charges for the embassy offices instead of developing the plots. As of last year, the CAG said the number of abandoned cars increased by 88 per cent to 1,272 from 675 in 2015. "Abandoned cars, motorcycles and machines at the local government authorities increased to 652 from 92.

These properties would have been auctioned and generated revenues to the government," charged the CAG. He, however, said it was worse noting that some development projects worth over 4.5bn/- were not in use despite being completed a year ago.

The latest CAG report confirmed further that the management and workers of the National Identification Agency (NIDA) conspired directly or indirectly in swindling over 4.5bn/- in quest to print IDs.

"It involved the procurement contract for equipment and ICT facilities including ipad and computer programme," the report said. On mining sector, the CAG raised grave concern, saying almost all mining companies had never recorded profit since their inception amid continued production for over a decade.

He observed that the government had not been gaining its appropriate dues owing to permission on the mining firms to enjoy capital expenditure allowance holidays of between 80 and 100 per cent. "There is urgent need for the government to review this regulation for it to rip benefits from the country's extractive resources," he said.