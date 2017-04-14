13 April 2017

South Africa: Police Urge Second-Hand Car Buyers to Be Vigilant After Stolen Cars Seized At Dealership

The police are calling for the public to be vigilant when purchasing second-hand vehicles after seizing 11 vehicles from an unregistered dealership in Edenvale on Wednesday.

The 11 vehicles are believed to have been stolen or hijacked.

"Police would like to encourage buyers to make sure that any dealer they conduct business with has an official second-hand goods certificate displayed at the business premises," Gauteng police said in a statement on Thursday.

Police are also calling on members of the public who may have purchased vehicles from an unregistered second-hand car dealership in Edenvale from June 2016 to date to bring the vehicles to the police station in Edenvale.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24 that police are still investigating how the dealership sourced the vehicles.

Suspected stolen vehicle types include Hyundai H100, VW Polo, various VW Golf models, Toyota Hi-Ace and Tazz.

