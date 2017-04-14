Nigeria: Plateau United to Recruit Strikers, Midfielders

Kennedy Boboye, Technical Adviser, Plateau United FC of Jos has said the club would recruit three strikers and five midfielders in preparation for the second stanza of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Boboye, who spoke to journalists yesterday in Jos through the club's Media Officer, Albert Dakup, said the aim was to strength the team as they eye the league title.

According to him, the new players will replace the ones found not to be productive during the mid-season.

The technical adviser also said that some of the unproductive players also failed to key into the plans of the technical crew, adding that others would be disciplined.

Plateau United took NPFL by storm this season by occupying the top position on the league table for most part of the first round.

The club, however, lost their status to Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) which now tops NPFL table, following a home draw against Lobi stars.

The Jos-based club is currently second with only a point behind MFM with game in hand against Rangers International of Enugu.

NAN