Nigeria: Osinbajo Bags Traditional Title, Reiterates Govt's Commitment to Northeast

By Kabiru R. Anwar

Yola — The Federal Government is working with development partners to empower thousands of displaced persons with technology based skills, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said.

Speaking in Yola yesterday at the commissioning of roads built by Adamawa State Government, Osinbajo said government was collaborating with the American University of Nigeria (AUN), some global partners and a host of higher institutions to train the IDPs.

Reiterating the commitment of the Federal Government towards rebuilding the Northeast and resettling of displaced persons, Osinbajo said there was need to engage the IDPs in the processes of solving the problems of poverty and unemployment brought about by Boko Haram insurgency.

"The first step will be a mega front working with global innovation team which will give an opportunity to internally displaced persons to become active part of the process to provide solutions for problems they face every day," he stated.

Osinbajo also assured Nigerians of greater future as various employment programmes were bankrolled to assist Nigerians.

He said at least 10,000 youths benefited from the N-Power programme in Adamawa State while many more were expected to participate in similar initiatives, including the G-Power that would give market women and artisans access to microcredit schemes.

The Vice President thanked the Lamido Adamawa, Dr. Barkindo Mustapha for bestowing on him the traditional title of Jagaban Adamawa when he paid the royal father a courtesy visit at his palace.

In his remark, Governor Muhammad Jibrilla commended President Muhammad Buhari for restoration of peace to the Northeast, and reiterated his commitment to transforming infrastructure of the state.

A federal road rebuilt by former administration of Nyako was renamed as Muhammad Buhari road while one of the new roads reconstructed by Jibrilla's administration and commissioned by the Vice President was named Osinbajo Road.

