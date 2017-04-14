South Africa: Motorists Urged to Be Vigilant Over Easter Weekend

Traffic authorities have urged motorists to be cautious and vigilant over Easter weekend.

Easter weekend road deaths have been decreasing steadily for the past few years with 156 deaths in 2016 compared to 287 in 2015.

According to the Department of Transport, routes most prone to accidents are; R573 (Moloto Road), N1 (Laingsburg - Cape Town), N1 (Tshwane - Polokwane), N1 (Johannesburg - Bloemfontein), N2 (Mthatha - Port Elizabeth), N3 (Johannesburg - Durban), N4 (Tshwane - Lebombo border), N5 (Winburg - Harrismith), N6 (Bloemfontein - East London), N14 (Klerksdorp - Kimberly), N11 (Middleburg - Groblersdal), N12 (Klerksdorp - Wolmaranstad), R61 (Beaufort West - Mthatha), R30 (Bloemfontein, Klerksdorp and Ventersdorp), R80 (Mabopane - Tshwane), R378 (Vryburg), R101 (Hammanskraal - Polokwane), the alternative route to the N1.

Motorists have also been urged not to drink and drive, to adhere to the speed limit, and to drive at a safe following distance.

"We call on all communities to play their role in ensuring their own safety over the holidays. This can be done by being vigilant, abiding by the laws of the country and the rules of the road, reporting crime to the authorities and exercising moderation especially when it comes to the use of alcohol," said Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

Operation Paseka, an annual Easter holiday crime prevention and combating operation, has already been rolled out nationwide.

