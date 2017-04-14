Nigeria: Dangote Writes On Journey to Success in YouWin Magazine

Africa's richest man and President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, will write an article in the next edition of YouWiN!Connect, which will be published in five newspapers.

The article, which will focus on "Starting Small", will be published in PUNCH and Vanguard on Sunday; and in LEADERSHIP, Trust and Nation on Wednesday.

In his exclusive article, Dangote wrote: "I have always had a passion for business. As a child, I remember trading in confectionaries amongst my classmates and as I grew older, I gathered business experience working with my uncle."

The article, which will be published under the "YouWiN!Connect Academy" section, also shared vital success and motivational tips for entrepreneurs who are starting small.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, commended Dangote and described his interest and involvement in the enterprise education initiative of the ministry as "a watershed moment" for the programme.