Nigeria: Why Tetfund Introduced Stringent Conditions

The inability of some tertiary institutions to execute befitting projects with funds allocated to them was reason the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) introduced stringent conditions in accessing the fund

The Executive Secretary of the fund, Dr Abdullahi Bichi Baffa disclosed at the commissioning of projects at Gombe State University recently.

He said the conditions were meant to protect public funds from being misused, according to a statement from the fund.

Baffa said unlike Gombe State University, "Some institutions leave one wondering what is going on when the same amount of fund will be allocated to them and the whereabouts of both the fund and the project will not be known.

"We have been preaching on the need for institutions to construct iconic edifices, beautiful super structures in our tertiary education institutions and coming to Gombe State University today, we have just seen what we have been preaching in practical terms."

While commending the management of the varsity, Baffa urged them to continue to maintain the quality of planning and implementation of projects in the school.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Ibrahim Musa Umar called on all heads of public tertiary institutions in Nigeria to work hard towards completing all TETFund sponsored projects, within the stipulated timeframe.