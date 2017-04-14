14 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why Tetfund Introduced Stringent Conditions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chidimma C. Okeke

The inability of some tertiary institutions to execute befitting projects with funds allocated to them was reason the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) introduced stringent conditions in accessing the fund

The Executive Secretary of the fund, Dr Abdullahi Bichi Baffa disclosed at the commissioning of projects at Gombe State University recently.

He said the conditions were meant to protect public funds from being misused, according to a statement from the fund.

Baffa said unlike Gombe State University, "Some institutions leave one wondering what is going on when the same amount of fund will be allocated to them and the whereabouts of both the fund and the project will not be known.

"We have been preaching on the need for institutions to construct iconic edifices, beautiful super structures in our tertiary education institutions and coming to Gombe State University today, we have just seen what we have been preaching in practical terms."

While commending the management of the varsity, Baffa urged them to continue to maintain the quality of planning and implementation of projects in the school.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Ibrahim Musa Umar called on all heads of public tertiary institutions in Nigeria to work hard towards completing all TETFund sponsored projects, within the stipulated timeframe.

Nigeria

Nobody Knows Precisely Where the Chibok Girls Are - Presidency

The presidency has reiterated that it does not know the exact location where the Chibok girls held by the Boko Haram… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.