ESTIMATES from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) show that the country has a potential to irrigate at least 150 000 hectares of land this year.

Estimates of land under irrigation from ZINWA dams show that the country can irrigate up to 80 000 hectares of land and there is potential to develop about 70 000 hectares of land into irrigable land.

From the statistics provided by ZINWA, the drought prone Masvingo district has the potential to irrigate at least 73 000 hectares, while Manicaland can irrigate up to 23 000 hectares.

"One of the major purposes of the dams around the country is irrigation. Agriculture remains one of the major water users and with the introduction of Command Agriculture, ZINWA expects a surge in the demand for irrigation water in the coming water year which commenced on April 1, 2017.

"The advent of climate change has also seen a rise in irrigation agriculture. To this end, ZINWA appeals to all raw water users and prospective users to start putting together their water budgets and approach their respective catchment offices to obtain water abstraction agreements. It is a legal requirement that every person or organisation that uses water from ZINWA managed dams should do so in terms of a water abstraction agreement," ZINWA public relations manager, Marjorie Munyonga, said.

As the impact of climate change threatens agriculture and food security especially in Africa, where southern Africa last year faced a devastating El Nino induced drought leaving four million people in Zimbabwe in need of food aid, experts have been advocating the development of irrigation and adoption of effective water harvesting techniques.

Two consecutive droughts in Zimbabwe decimated crops and livestock causing widespread hunger.

The changing climatic conditions have seen East Africa facing a devastating drought while southern Africa is facing a bumper harvest.

The cycle of drought in Africa is projected to worsen in coming years as the effects of climate change take their toll on agricultural production, hence the need for the development of irrigation infrastructure.

"Farmers should take advantage of the available water and engage in irrigation. It is also paramount that as they access this water, they also pay for the commodity. Water remains both a social and economic good which users must also pay for. ZINWA needs resources to help maintain these dams in a safe and sound state and these resources can only be guaranteed when water users pays for the commodity.

"The Authority therefore wishes to advise the nation that as of February 20, 2017 the major dams held water enough to irrigate at least 147 524 hectares of land. In coming up with the figure only the major dams that appear on the State of Major Dams Report were considered. However there are quite a number of smaller and medium sized dams that were not considered and these will also provide irrigation water across the country," ZINWA said.

As at April 3, 2017 the national dam level average was 80,3 percent. The recent completion of Tokwe-Mukorsi Dam also marked a major milestone towards the attainment of water security in the drought prone Masvingo Province, in particular the Lowveld where the land under irrigation is expected to increase by almost 50 percent when the sugar industry starts drawing water from the dam.

"The country has received quite substantial rains during the 2016/17 rain season. The healthy rains received are a departure from the largely below normal rains the country received during the 20115/16 rain season. Most dams are now full and spilling. Dams that had not filled up for years, such as Mazowe, Upper and Lower Ncema have spilled this year, bringing hope for many communities around the country.

"As such, the good rains received during this season have largely boosted the country's major dam levels and resultantly water security for urban areas, irrigators, mines and industry," Munyonga said.

With an anticipated rise in the demand for raw water, especially irrigation water, ZINWA will, during the course of the water year put in place robust monitoring mechanisms to rid the dams and other water bodies of illegal users. This would e done in conjunction with other stakeholders and law enforcement agencies such as the police. Any illegal use detected will result in disconnections and prosecution in terms of the Water Act.

Besides the 150 000 hectares that can be irrigated using ZINWA managed dams, the country has an installed capacity of 220 000 hectares of irrigable land.