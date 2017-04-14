13 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher Meets Speaker Bahrain House of Representatives

‎khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher met, Thursday, at the Guest House, the Visiting Speaker of Bahrain House of Representatives, Ahmed Ibrahim Al-Mala who said in a press statement that the meeting discussed means for supporting the Arab parliaments to the security and stability of the Arab countries.

He lauded Sudan stances supporting Bahrain in all issues as well as the relations linking the two countries which were supported by the leadership of the two countries.

The Bahraini official said he also reviewed with Speaker of the National Assembly, Ibrahim Ahmed Omer means for strengthening the parliamentary relations between Sudan and Bahrain.

