Sudan: Defense Minister Meets Speaker of Bahrain House of Representatives

Khartoum — Defense Minister, General, Awad Mohammed Ahmed Ibn Au received, at his office, Thursday, the visiting Speaker of Bahrain House of Representatives and the accompanied delegation.

The Bahraini official has expressed pleasure over visiting Sudan which is considered the first of its kind, lauding Sudan sincere stances supporting his country.

Meanwhile the Defense Minister assured the distinguished relations between the two countries, expressing Sudan's readiness to extend all kinds of support to the Kingdom of Bahrain.