13 April 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Public Diplomacy Activities of Nationals

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in different cities in Italy held public diplomacy activities.

The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) Milano branch conducted its congress on 02 April.

At the congress in which over 600 members participated, two years activity report was presented and a new executive committee elected.

Likewise, Eritreans residing in the cities of Napoli, Palermo, Catania and Bari conducted seminars on the objective situation in the homeland and the role of Eritrean nationals residing in the Diaspora.

At the seminar conducted in Palermo and Catania, Mr. Haile Okbazgi, Eritrean Consul in Italy, underlined that strong organization and unity are the secret for the success of the Eritrean people and called for its preservation and bequeathing to generations.

In the same vein, at the seminar the head of the Public and Community Affairs, Mr. Girmai Habtemicael conducted to Eritrean nationals residing in Napoli gave extensive briefing on the progress of the national development programs and called on the participants to strengthen organization and participation in the national development programs.

The participants of the seminars on their part expressed readiness to live up to expectations.

Eritrea

Tour Eritrea to Start On Saturday

The Cycling Federation announced that Tour Eritrea 2017 will start on Saturday 15 April under the theme "Tour of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.