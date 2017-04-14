South Africa: Initial Chemical Tests Show Oudtshoorn Water Meets Standards - Municipality

The first set of chemical results of water tests conducted on the water in Oudtshoorn indicate that its iron content falls within South African standards, the local municipality has said.

Biological results would be available on Tuesday after the discoloured water experienced since last weekend was sent for tests to detect bacteria.

The water, drawn from the Koos Raubenheimer dam, is believed to be discoloured due to mud as well as remains of burnt vegetation in the water catchment area, the municipal water department said earlier this week.

The discolouration occurred following heavy rains and flash floods in the town this past weekend.

Mayor Colan Sylvester has rubbished claims on social media of people being hospitalised due to the water, confirming that both the Oudtshoorn Provincial Hospital and the Klein Karoo Medi-Clinic have not received any incidents of this nature.

The local water department maintained that there was no reason to believe the water was unsafe for human consumption, but encouraged consumers to boil it before use as a precautionary measure ending the outcome of the tests.

Source: News24