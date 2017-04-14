14 April 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius to Sign Framework Agreement With Regards International Solar Alliance

Mauritius has agreed to sign a Framework Agreement on the establishment of the International Solar Alliance (ISA). The objective of the Alliance is to allow countries to collectively address key common challenges to the scaling up of solar energy in line with their needs.The Framework Agreement provides for Member States to, among others, take coordinated actions through programmes and activities launched on a voluntary basis. It is aimed at better harmonising and aggregating demand for, inter alia, solar finance, solar technologies, innovation, research and development, and capacity building.

The ISA comprises more than 120 countries which are located between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. Most of these countries are geographically located for optimal absorption of the sun's rays.

Furthermore, ISA is conceived as a coalition of solar resource rich countries to address their specific energy needs and provides a platform to collaborate on addressing the identified gaps through a common, agreed approach.

