13 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: New Mogadishu Mayor Returns Home

The new governor of Benadir regional administration Thabit Abdi Mohamed arrived back to Somali capital Mogadishu on Thursday, and expected to take office from his predecessor.

Mohamed was cordially welcomed at the city's Aden Adden International Airport by high-ranking officials from Benadir administration, MPs, some ministers and flag waving residents.

Briefing to media, the new mayor thanked former governor Yusuf Hussein Jimale for making huge development in the reconstruction of Mogadishu and the security during his tenure.

Thabit Abdi Mohamed who served as the deputy Somali ambassador to Washington, the United States in the past few years was appointed the governor of Benadir region last week.

