Somalia: Somali Court Hands Alleged Al Shabaab Men 10-Year Jail

A military court in Somali capital Mogadishu has sentenced two men accused for being members of Al-Shabaab to 10 year in jail on Thursday, April 13.

According to Col Hassan Ali Nur Shuure, the chairman of the military tribunal, the 2 men were sentenced to jail terms after they were convicted of collaborating with Al shabaab.

The defendants are Mohamed Ali Kediye, and Hussein Hashi Abdullahi.

Shuute added that Galmudug forces arrested both men in Godinlabe village in central Somalia as they were driving a car packed with explosives in 19th March, 2017.

