13 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Court Hands Alleged Al Shabaab Men 10-Year Jail

Tagged:

Related Topics

A military court in Somali capital Mogadishu has sentenced two men accused for being members of Al-Shabaab to 10 year in jail on Thursday, April 13.

According to Col Hassan Ali Nur Shuure, the chairman of the military tribunal, the 2 men were sentenced to jail terms after they were convicted of collaborating with Al shabaab.

The defendants are Mohamed Ali Kediye, and Hussein Hashi Abdullahi.

Shuute added that Galmudug forces arrested both men in Godinlabe village in central Somalia as they were driving a car packed with explosives in 19th March, 2017.

The European Union (EU), the United Nations (UN) and human rights campaigners have all urged Somalia authorities to reinstate the moratorium.

Somalia

Police Issue Alert On Al Shabaab Attack in Kenya

Kenyan Security agents have been put on alert following reports that at least nine Kenyan terrorists who joined… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.