South Africa: Transnet Promotes Safety At Level Crossings

Springs — AHEAD of the long East weekend, Transnet embarked on a campaign to ensure railway safety in the South Africa. Officials from the rail, port and pipeline company, held an event aimed at addressing especially the level crossing incidents. Areas such as Springs in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg and Pimville, in Soweto, were targeted. "Too many lives have been lost as a result of people taking unnecessary risks at level crossings," said Mike Asefovits, a senior manager at Transnet's Corporate Affairs division. Asefovits was spoke at the Everest squatter camp in Springs where during the safety campaign, motorists and pedestrians were encouraged to abide by the rules such as stopping at level crossing and crossing the railway lines once safety is assured. The term level crossing refers to a crossing on the same level -without recourse to a bridge or tunnel- with a railway line. There are thousands of these in South Africa. These are occasionally death traps due to disobedience of traffic laws. - CAJ News

