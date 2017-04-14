East Africa: Expo to Discuss How Uganda Can Be Regional Logistics Hub

The Uganda Freight Forwarders Association (UFFA) has partnered with the Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum (UCMP) to explore opportunities in the oil and gas industry by organizing an expo that is set to attract more than 1,000 people, according to a joint statement.

The inaugural regional logistics expo 2017 will kick off the expo on April 25 at Serena hotel before winding up with the third annual oil and gas convention on April 26 and 27.

Announcing the upcoming event recently at the Private Sector Foundation offices, Elly Karuhanga, the chairman of UCMP, noted that more than 800,000 tonnes of equipment is expected to be transported to the Albertine oil region as Uganda seeks to produce oil by 2020.

"After the launch of the front end engineering design for the crude export pipeline from Hoima to the port of Tanga in Tanzania and the same for Nwoya and Buliisa exploration areas, the stage is now set for Uganda's oil and gas industry to take off. This presents a huge opportunity for our freight and logistics counterparts," said Karuhanga.

"However, for this to be realized, the logistics industry has to attain very high capacity and become extremely efficient. Hence, this upcoming forum intends to come up with solutions that will boost our logistics to meet the high demands of the oil sector," he added.

The joint event will be held under two themes: "Transforming Uganda into a regional logistics hub - What is your role?" and "Oil & gas doors open in Uganda". The other partners for the expo are TradeMark East Africa, ministry of energy, and World Bank, among others.

Jennifer Mwijukye, the outgoing chairperson of the UFFA, said there was a need to make Uganda a focal point for the region's logistics industry.

"Both the logistics and oil industries believe that transforming Uganda into a regional logistics' hub will significantly help the country attain its middle-income aspirations," noted Mwijukye.

She added: "It's only natural that being the main organization in transport and logistics, the UFFA takes the lead in championing the call for Uganda's transformation into a logistics hub."