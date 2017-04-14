Uganda: Public Health Is Top Priority in Uganda

opinion

On April 7, 2017, The Observer carried a piece titled "Without health, Uganda can't achieve wealth" - authored by the United States ambassador to Uganda, Deborah R Malac. The statement is clearly well-intentioned and friendly to Uganda, and is largely accurate in terms of empirical data.

The bigger challenge, however, arises in accurately locating the development of the health sector in the overall political economy of countries such as Uganda.

The philosophical anchor of concrete policy, similarly, must be located within that political economy. In this latter sense, our views are at variance with those of Ambassador Malac.

Ambassador Malac accurately quotes the recent Uganda demographic health survey on clear and positive trends: "More women delivering babies in health facilities; substantial reductions in infant and under-five mortality rates; and an increased percentage of households with at least one insecticide-treated bed net to combat malaria".

Later, she brings out the laudable contribution by the United States in terms of investment of nearly $500 million - "in antiretroviral therapy, tuberculosis treatment, and malaria", etc.

Before that, she avers, again accurately, that the positive statistics "mask a troublesome reality: the health of most Ugandans remains poor, with children especially at risk". She elaborates on this in some detail, which we shall not venture into now.

We agree entirely with the view that funding of the sector must continue growing - not just in line with the Abuja Declaration - but also as demanded by necessity. Concerns about improved and better management of the sector are equally valid.

Our point of departure with Ambassador Malac is when she asserts "It is well past time for Ugandan authorities to begin investing more in the health and well-being of their own people, not just large-scale infrastructure projects".

We assert very strongly in the contrary, that to invest in energy and infrastructure is ultimately to invest in the enduring well-being of wananchi. To counter pose investment in health to investment in energy and infrastructure is to agree to a democratization of not only debilitating and cyclical poverty, but endemic ill-health of wananchi.

Implementation of a well-thought-out health policy of promoting prophylactic or preventive medicine, as opposed to a purely curative approach, sits very well with the exigencies of national economic transformation.

The current policy framework, implemented vigorously, shall deliver and is delivering, on the health needs of wananchi - without subtracting attention from other critical national priorities. Important development partners like the United States must remain alert to the need to maintain this delicate balance.

And the lessons are there to be seen - from the history of the United States and other older democracies. The qualitative leap from backwardness to modernity arose with the industrial revolution - not before. The industrial revolution occurred first in Britain - before taking place elsewhere, including the United States.

Before then, health care was localized and built around communities. In the United States, the first hospitals were really for sailors, and not for the general population.

The Public Health Service in the United States can be traced back to the act for "Relief of Sick and Disabled Seamen", passed by the 5th Congress in 1798. These facilities were initially found only on the East Coast.

They later developed into the Marine Hospital Service, manned by the Public Health Service Corps, with uniforms very much like those of the American Navy. It is instructive that the Office of the Surgeon General of the United States only appears almost a century later, in 1871.

We do not have time to go into the story of Florence Nightingale and her immortal contribution to world nursing, especially against the background of her specific experiences in the Crimean War in the 19th century - and how her experiences are an important nodal point from which to evaluate the historical development of the public health service in Britain.

Suffice it for now to underline that medical services in the older democracies did not just appear. They were not the results of acts of creation. They appeared as part of long, tortuous processes - alongside, and as part of, other wider historical processes.

They all arose, on the initial foundation of localized and community medical services. This is not an excuse for not doing the things we must do. It is to say, we cannot ignore what else needs to be done, to ensure quality and sustainable medical care for all wananchi.

Next week, we conclude this discussion by reflecting on the qualitative impact of the development of railways, electricity, industry and inventions on the fundamental socioeconomic transformation of that great country, the United States - and the fundamental lessons therein, for us.

The author is a private secretary for political affairs, State House.