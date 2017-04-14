13 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: UXO Blast Claims Young Darfur Brothers

East Jebel Marra — Two young brothers were killed on Wednesday when an unexploded grenade they found detonated at Rogli in East Jebel Marra.

A relative of the dead boys told Radio Dabanga that Hamouda (7) and Mohammed Ibrahim (11) were driving some goats to graze in the area of Rogli west of Kotor.

One of the brothers reportedly found a grenade, picked it up, and stated playing with it. Both boys were killed instantly.

Years of conflict have left Darfur and other war-torn areas of Sudan littered with unexploded ordnance (UXO). Radio Dabanga appeals to listeners throughout the region (and elsewhere in our reception area) not to touch any 'unexploded' grenades or other ammunition found in the field. Mark its position clearly to alert others, and report it immediately to a camp elder, Unamid and/or the local police.

