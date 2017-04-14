Sudan: University of Khartoum Overturns Expulsion Order

Khartoum — On Tuesday the administration of the University of Khartoum cancelled a decision to dismiss student Um El Hassan Mahmoud and returned her to the university after an appeal was submitted by the Darfur Bar Association on her behalf on April 6.

Mahmoud is one of five students sanctioned for holding a cultural activity for the Darfur Students' Association without informing the university police' in January. The other four were subject to disciplinary action but were not suspended.

Lawyer Jibril Hasabo said that the university administration cancelled the decision of dismissal a with a warning not to violate the regulations and code of conduct of the University of Khartoum.

Appeal

Hasabo also said that on Tuesday, the Darfur Bar Association lodged an appeal on behalf of eight Darfuri students dismissed by the University of El Zaeem El Azhari in Khartoum state, who held a sit-in last week to demand exemption from tuition fees.

42 Darfuri students were charged with inciting a riot when they held a discussion corner on tuition fees. The court dismissed the charges, however the university subjected them to a board of enquiry formed by the Dean, that decided to dismiss eight of them.