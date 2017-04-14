Uganda: MP Nambooze Sets Terms for Talks With DP Boss Mao

The Democratic Party (DP) vice president for Buganda, Betty Nambooze, has set terms that she wants fulfilled before she can participate in any form of unity talks with party president general Norbert Mao.

Nambooze, who has recently accused her party boss of incompetence and threatened to overthrow him, was reacting to calls for dialogue by Mao between the various disenfranchised factions of the party.

During a press conference at the DP offices in Kampala last Tuesday, Mao said he is organising a unity conference aimed at bringing together members with divergent views and agree on best ways of running the country's oldest opposition political party.

Some of the factions include; the Nambooze camp, the Truth and Justice (TJ) Solida group and Ssuubi. All three disagree with the current DP leadership. Other DP leaders have opted to contest for political positions as independents.

Nambooze told The Observer last week that she supports the idea of talks because they are relevant in a situation where there is division within the party. However, she added, Mao doesn't have the moral authority to call for a unity conference because he is part of the dispute.

According to Nambooze, what DP needs is a structured national dialogue that involves all stakeholders within the party countrywide, not just the disagreeing factions.

"We are saying, let us give ourselves a roadmap for a negotiated transition so that we move into the next delegates' conference [in 2018] as one party," she said.

Nambooze believes that for the talks to move smoothly, they must have a neutral mediator who is not Mao. She says the DP president general should also refrain from undermining his colleagues through name calling.

"If you are going to do this (dialogue), you (have to) stop calling your colleagues sectarian, opportunists, anarchists and tribalists. If he wants talks, he must do away with such language and ensure the principle of natural justice. We all recognise Mao as our leader, but let him give chance to the party to solve its conflicts," she said.

BLAME GAME

Nambooze blames Mao of presiding over a party that had shifted from the objectives of its founders like fighting for democracy, to pursuing individual goals. The Mukono municipality MP also wants Mao to concede that the problems affecting the party do not stem from individual leaders, as he has recently argued.

In the recent past, Mao has insisted that while his leadership is doing its best for DP, the party's weaknesses stem from leaders who constantly complain without proposing possible solutions to overcome its problems.

For instance, as he announced the upcoming unity conference last week, Mao said he was sure many of the people he wants to hold talks with will turn down the opportunity because they prefer not to use "the right channels of communication" that are established by their own political organisation.

"It is true they are disagreeing with me but when have they ever agreed with me? These people have never supported me for any single second," Mao said.

The DP president general also ruled out taking disciplinary action on radical members, particularly Nambooze.

"I have chosen to act with restraint. I do not want to be accused of intolerance. The time will come when the organs of the party will decisively deal with the twin problems of anarchy and opportunism," he said.

MAO FLIP-FLOP

The Mao-led DP group has faulted Nambooze for trying to defiantly convene a Buganda region party conference, which was scheduled for March 31 in Nsambya, without following party regulations.

Nambooze, however, insisted that she was organising the conference using the powers conferred to her as a regional vice president. She said she wanted to use the conference to restore the party's lost glory, rebrand it and address alleged mismanagement of party affairs by Mao.

Last week, DP spokesperson, Alex Waiswa, announced that Nambooze would appear before the party's National Executive Committee's disciplinary body to explain why she defied the party by organising the meeting.

Mao later said Nambooze would not need to face a disciplinary committee. But to Nambooze, Mao's unilateral change of heart is evidence that the party structures are not working, are inconsistent and are plagued by maladministration, all of which validate her reason for fighting on.

"Only seven days ago, they said they had summoned me. Now the president general is saying, 'no, we have not summoned her for any disciplinary action.' Today, he says disciplinary action, tomorrow he says national unity; what will he say next week?" she lamented.