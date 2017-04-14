Uganda: Ministers Being Led to Bite More Than They Can Chew?

editorial

The televised arrest of minister of state for labour Herbert Kabafunzaki at Kampala Serena hotel last weekend for alleged bribery raises many questions, but we' will restrict ourselves to just one: is it really the job of a minister, even one directly in charge of labour, to visit workplaces in a bid to solve labour and other disputes?

Where does that leave the commissioner for labour and all other technocrats in the ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development directly charged with such duties?

Kabafunzaki is just one of many ministers who can be seen through the media delving into issues that, though falling under their broad ministerial territory, should ordinarily be handled by technocrats or other more competent institutions.

While ministers are charged with developing policies, supervising and monitoring their dockets, meddling in everything is likely to cause duplication, inefficiency and encourage corruption, as the Kabafunzaki case suggests.

It is, however, not difficult to see why ministers have been reduced to that. The cabinet is currently stuffed with 80 or so ministers, making it one of the biggest in the world, going by our population.

Being a burden on the taxpayer notwithstanding, these ministers are under pressure to be seen to be working within their little dockets.

For instance, the ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, to which Kabafunzaki belongs, has five ministers: the senior minister, one for labour, another for youths, and one for culture and yet another for the elderly.

Think about it, what does the minister of state for labour do when he gets to his office in the morning? Without serious work on his desk, he is left to tour Chinese factories and listen to labour disputes. Is that really part of his job description?

The working style of the appointing authority seems to encourage his ministers to go the same road. He prefers unorthodox methods and has little regard for established institutional order.

Such modus operandi can't take Uganda to the next level. Let the president act as one and let the minister act as one too. Let technocrats and other officials in the leadership chain also do their bit. We shall then have less Kabafunzaki situations and yet deliver social services more efficiently.