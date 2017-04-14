Uganda: New Law Empowers Public to Access Leaders' Wealth

For Shs 500,000 only, members of the public will be able to access top-secret details of the wealth of their elected leaders and government officials.

To get this information, an individual will have to make a written application to the Inspectorate of Government (IG), accompanied by the prescribed fee. The application must include details such as the name of the leader in question, and a list of the property or liabilities that the applicant reasonably believes were not included in the leader's declaration.

This new development is contained in the Leadership Code (Amendment) Bill 2017, which was passed by Parliament on April 6. The Act, which provides for minimum standard of behaviour and conduct for leaders, requires them to routinely declare their income, assets and liabilities in a bid to stem fraudulent enrichment using public funds.

Under the previous law, the Inspectorate of Government would not divulge declarations of leaders who are mandated to declare their assets within three months after being elected or appointed to serve in an office and, thereafter, every after two years during the month of March.

The state minister for Ethics and Integrity, Fr Simon Lokodo, told The Observer in an interview that in the newly passed law, members of the public will only be granted access to a declaration if the applicant will not disclose the contents of the declaration to another person.

He or she must write a statement to that effect. The Inspectorate shall, within 21 days of receipt of the application, submit a certified copy of the declaration to the applicant or reject it with reasons. In this case, the applicant may apply to a Magistrate's court for redress.

"The Constitution grants leaders right to confidentiality but it is imperative that members of the public who have information on leaders who under declare their wealth are included in the information gathering process. We are empowering the public to expose these leaders who acquire property in an illicit manner," Lokodo said.

WEALTH DECLARATION

Currently, it is only senior, principal public officers in government ministries and parastatal bodies who are mandated to declare their wealth. However, if the president assents to the law, all public servants will be mandated to declare their wealth, in a move to widen the declaration net as government increases efforts to stamp out corruption.

Junior officers such as office attendants, administrative officers, assistant superintendents of police, court clerks, and army officers from the rank of major will be mandated to provide accountability of their wealth to the accounting officers.

The officer will declare his or her property owned and any that is jointly owned with a spouse or any other person; property held in trust for another person (e.g family property) and also contained in a joint account. Legislators rejected a clause for declaration of matrimonial property, noting that it was not clearly explained, hence ambiguous.

"The accounting officer or head of ministry, department or agency, to whom the declaration is made shall examine the declaration and if he/she has reason to believe that the public officer is in possession of pecuniary resources or property disproportionate to his or her known sources of income, make a reference to the Inspectorate," the clause reads.

Jacob Oboth-Oboth (West Budama South), chairman of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee which scrutinised the bill, said this is a landmark for the public service, which has been riddled with corruption scandals.

"There are many leaders who have been hiding their property in their children's, husbands' and wives' names but with this law, all this will be demystified and those who have been under declaring property will be netted," Oboth explained.

However, Cissy Kagaba, executive director of Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) expressed skepticism that including spouses and children in the declaration sphere will curb graft. Kagaba said with corruption changing faces daily, corrupt officials are also devising means to beat the system.

"It is good that the net has been cast wider but the game of corruption is changing. So, if you target the immediate family, won't they resort to keeping property under their friends' names? How about the offshore accounts? This is old," Kagaba said, adding, "We need to up our game as Uganda and ensure that these new corruption trends are checked; otherwise, our laws will become redundant".

Kagaba further questioned the rationale of the Shs 500,000 fee to access leaders' information, saying it is an outright deterrent for poor folks who have information but cannot afford to pay the fee.

The IGG was not readily available for comment, with the spokesperson Munirah Ali requesting for more time to consult on the changes made in the bill.