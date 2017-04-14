Uganda: ADF's Jamil Mukulu Cries Out Over Mistreatment in Luzira

The captured leader of the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Jamil Alirabaki Mukulu, is reeling in horror at how he is being treated in Luzira Maximum Security prison.

Mukulu, who is facing terrorism charges, has lodged a complaint with Foundation for Human Rights Initiative (FHRI). In a letter dated January 24, 2017 and sent to the executive director of FHRI, Dr Livingstone Sewanyana, Mukulu said the Luzira Prisons officer in charge (OC), who he only identifies as Twesigye, has made his life unbearable.

"Mr Twesigye...on my arrival in Luzira prison constructed a cage for me. I am kept in solitary confinement most hours of the day and night. He welcomed me with an incredibly profound hostile attitude," Mukulu said in his 1,215-word letter to Sewanyana.

Mukulu said that on December 6, 2016, Twesigye came to his 'cage' and threatened to shoot and kill him.

"He said he would do it even if it would result in him being fired from his job; that if he ever shot me and got fired, he would return to his teaching career," Mukulu said.

"Twesigye treats me with degradation and dehumanisation beyond even that of a condemned prisoner. While all other prisoners are allowed to be outside their cells for 10 hours during the day, he allows me out for only a period of time in which I clean the pail, which he gave me to use as a toilet during the day and night, wash the uniform, wash my cup, plate and get food," he said.

Mukulu added that he has also been denied access to medical treatment, including refusal to check his blood sugar level until he started passing blood. Mukulu also complained about the harassment of his relatives who go to visit him. He said such harassment is meant to scare them from visiting him.

"My relatives get degrading treatment at Mr [Johnson, commissioner general of prisons] Byabashaija's prisons' headquarters in a variety of means, such as giving my mother permission after interrogation, making her wait for five to eight hours, taking my relatives' photographs, and in many cases denying them permission," he said.

Mukulu claimed that sometimes Prisons authorities decide to give a visitor permission at their headquarters, only to refuse him or her entry [at Luzira].

"Denying a prisoner access to visitors in Luzira Upper prison renders him a great range of sufferings. We are only given a 3cm piece of laundry soap in four months, about 30-50 seeds of cooked beans a day with half a Nice cup of over diluted beans soup," he said.

Mukulu added that often, 'a gang of criminals' is sent to his cell to shout obscenities at him, including threatening to rape his mother, wife and daughter. He says this has had profound psychological impact on him.

He also complained that he is denied the right to worship, especially Friday prayers, that are normally had in a congregation yet other prisoners are enjoying the same.

"I therefore implore your esteemed office to work out a plan to have me treated humanely or at least just like other remand prisoners," Mukulu pleads in his letter.

SSEWANYANA, PRISONS SPEAK

Interviewed for a comment on Thursday, Dr Sewanyana confirmed receiving Mukulu's letter.

"This is the second time he is writing to me complaining about the way he is being treated at Luzira. I'm still trying to fix an appointment with the commissioner general, only that he has been very busy," Ssewanyana said.

The spokesperson for Uganda Prisons, Frank Baine, told The Observer yesterday that Mukulu should know that prison is not his home.

"When you are an officer in charge, you are responsible for the administration of the unit and there are disciplinary measures for any prisoner who doesn't want to follow orders, Jamil Mukulu must know that prison is not his home," Baine said.

He added that according to their rules, prisoners on terrorism charges are not mixed with other inmates.

"This is a man heading an institution which has terrorized this country for over 20 years. So, when we are dealing with him, we have to be very careful. If I was

Jamil Mukulu, I wouldn't complain when a few of my rights have been taken away," Baine added.

"Every prisoner is allowed to complain to anyone he wants to including the commissioner general," Baine said. He added that Mukulu has also complained to Byabashaija, who took a decision on his issues.