Uganda: How Christians in Uganda Commemorate Good Friday

Christians in Uganda and the rest of the world have thronged their respective Churches to commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ at Calvary.

At Lubaga cathedral in Kampala, Rev Father John Bosco Ssekkomo and Rev Father John Ssebunya led Christians to walk the way of the cross as part of the celebrations for Good Friday.

At All Saints Cathedral- Nakasero, the Archbishop of Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali said "Today is the day when we focus on Jesus' love for us when he died on the cross to save our sin."

Those who gathered at Christ the King Church were urged to make reading the bible as part of their daily life.

All Christians in Kampala who have taken part to walk the way of the cross will converge at Old Kampala SS which is the central place of gathering for prayers.

In Gulu, hundreds of Christians gathered at St Joseph's Cathedral parish Gulu for the way of the cross.

What the day means to Christians

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday, and may coincide with the Jewish observance of Passover. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Black Friday, or Easter Friday, though the last term properly refers to the Friday in Easter week.