14 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: How Christians in Uganda Commemorate Good Friday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Julius Ocungi, Michael Kakumirizi and Alex Esagala

Christians in Uganda and the rest of the world have thronged their respective Churches to commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ at Calvary.

At Lubaga cathedral in Kampala, Rev Father John Bosco Ssekkomo and Rev Father John Ssebunya led Christians to walk the way of the cross as part of the celebrations for Good Friday.

At All Saints Cathedral- Nakasero, the Archbishop of Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali said "Today is the day when we focus on Jesus' love for us when he died on the cross to save our sin."

Those who gathered at Christ the King Church were urged to make reading the bible as part of their daily life.

All Christians in Kampala who have taken part to walk the way of the cross will converge at Old Kampala SS which is the central place of gathering for prayers.

In Gulu, hundreds of Christians gathered at St Joseph's Cathedral parish Gulu for the way of the cross.

What the day means to Christians

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday, and may coincide with the Jewish observance of Passover. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Black Friday, or Easter Friday, though the last term properly refers to the Friday in Easter week.

Uganda

Blow to Rift Valley Railways As Investor Pulls Out of 'Takeover Talks'

Uncertainty surrounding the future of the Kenya-Uganda Railway concession has claimed its first casualty, with a private… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.