14 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Less Than 1% of Women in Nigeria Use Condoms

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
female condom (file photo).
By Ojoma Akor

Less than one per cent of women in the country use female condoms, Programme Officer, Reproductive Health and Family Planning of Pathfinder International, Dr Sekina Bello said.

She disclosed this yesterday during a stakeholders meeting on the review of female condom counselling tools organized by the Association for Reproductive and Family Health (ARFH) in Abuja.

Bello, who is also the focal person implementing the female condom project of the organization said the acceptability of female condom was very low in both the northern and Southern parts of the country, adding that the 2013 Nigeria and Health Demographic Survey (NDHS) showed that less than one percent of women in Nigeria used female condoms .

"In the north it is almost non-existent, the commodities are available, but because the healthcare providers themselves don't know how to use it not to talk of educating others, it is just left in the store or drawers," she said.

She said that the latest brand has gone through modifications making it near natural, thin and noiseless. She also called for the inclusion of men as advocates of female condoms.

Communication Officer, ARFH, Ekene Ngwu said the female condom advocacy project of the association, was a short term project to review and evaluate female condom counselling tools such as posters, leaflets and fliers for health care providers.

Nigeria

Nobody Knows Precisely Where the Chibok Girls Are - Presidency

The presidency has reiterated that it does not know the exact location where the Chibok girls held by the Boko Haram… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.