Kaduna — Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has queried the figures released by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara as representing his salary saying there is a contradiction between what the speaker released and what has been published in other platforms.

Yakubu Dogara had on Tuesday released his pay slip showing he earns about N402,500 monthly in response to a challenge by Governor El-Rufai who had released details of his salary and budgetary allocation to security the previous day.

El-Rufai in a statement by his media aide, Samuel Aruwan, insisted that the budget of the National Assembly was shady and called on the National Assembly to release details of what he described as one line budget usually presented by the National Assembly to show transparency.

"The figures in the pay slips presented for the Honorable Speaker are in stark contrast to the declaration by The Economist regarding the earnings of NASS members. One of the claims cannot be right," he said.

The governor said while the NASS leadership had been promising to publish the breakdown of its budget, it should simply do so by promptly releasing the 2015 and 2016 breakdowns, along with the proposed figures for 2017.

He reiterated his call for the National Assembly to download and analyze its budgets and actual spending, saying it was inconceivable that an important institution, vested by the Constitution with representation, lawmaking and oversight powers would to ignore the imperative to set an example of transparency, despite being severally urged to do so.