Tanzania: Local Governments Continue to Record Poor Financial Performance

Dar es Salaam — Local Governments Authorities (LGA) recorded overall under collection of own source revenue by 10 percent in financial year 2015/16 according to the attest report by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

The report, which was stabled in the Parliament on Thursday, shows that estimated own source for the year under review in 171 LGAs was Sh536.2 billion but they managed to collect only Sh482.89 billion.

According to CAG, while 139 LGAs had overall under collection of Sh80.53 billion, the remaining 32 LGAs had over collection of Sh27.22 billion.

"Most of the LGAs could finance themselves by only 9 percent. They highly dependence on Central Government, recurrent expenditure was Sh4.45 billion and hence own source revenue contribution on recurrent expenditure was Sh388.69 billion leaving unspent balance of Sh197.6 billion, equivalent to 66 percent," reads part of the report.

During the year 2015/16, CAG says, there was an under release of Capital Development Grants by 61 percent. Some 151 LGAs had approved budget of Sh1.01 trillion but amount received was Sh390.52 billion resulting to under release of Sh620.12 billion which is equivalent to 61 percent of the approved budget.