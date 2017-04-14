Photo: Robert Okanda/Daily News

Dar es Salaam — Kigoma Urban MP Zitto Kabwe has urged the public not to lose heart after his request to table a private member's motion on the recent spate of abductions and torture was turned down by Parliament.

Mr Kabwe, who expressed his intention to table the motion on Tuesday, said the House turned down his request Wednesday evening.

He wanted the National Assembly to form a team to probe the abductions and torture of civilians, which he said were being executed by a group of people from the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Services (TISS).

Despite the setback, the Kigoma Urban MP has vowed to continue pushing for the probe team when Parliament resumes after the Easter break to discuss the President's Office budget for 2017/18 fiscal year.

"I urge people not to lose heart because we will continue to push for the agenda, when a minister responsible for Tiss will table her budget in the House," said Mr Kabwe.

On Tuesday, the Kigoma Urban MP claimed he had evidence that the perpetrators of the abductions and torture were a group of people from TISS.

The government has been under pressure from various quarters to investigate and make a public statement over the incidents after the abduction and alleged torture of hip hop star Ibrahim Mussa, alias Roma Mkatoliki, and two other artistes last week.

Some MPs have linked the abductions to operatives within the intelligence agency.

On Tuesday, Mr Kabwe told the House that the mysterious people who raided Clouds Media Group studios with the Dar es Salaam RC, and the man who drew a gun to threaten former Information Minister Nape Nnauye, were from the presidential security unit.

His claims add to speculation that has left the government exposed over its apparent failure to provide information or act to assure the public of their safety.

Former information minister Nape Nnauye last weekend said a secret squad working outside the security system was behind the abductions, and asked President Magufuli to form a probe team to establish who was behind the group.