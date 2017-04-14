Tanzania: Police On High Alert Following Slain of Seven Law Enforcers

Dar es Salaam — Deep investigations have been launched to identify and arrest people behind the killing of at least seven policemen in Rufiji District on Thursday evening.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ernest Mangu has arranged a press conference this afternoon to brief the nation on the incident which has left many people shocked.

Until now no one has been able to say the motive behind the slain of the law enforcers who were returning to their base in Bungu village after a day-long patrol.

The team was reportedly attacked by a gunman who targeted the driver of the vehicle in which the policemen were driving. The driver lost control of the car after being hit and the vehicles veered off the road and overturned.

The gunman attacked and killed all the policemen before making away with unspecified number of forearms and rounds of ammunition.

The Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Mwigulu Nchemba, said yesterday night that no stone will be left unturned as investigation gears started to churn looking for the suspects.

The incident is regarded as continuation of spate of killings of government and party officials in Rufiji District, Coast Region, which started last May.