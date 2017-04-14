14 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africans Must Guard Against Hero Worshipping

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar

As we mobilise to force the ANC out of its holding pattern of unity above all else around President Jacob Zuma we must guard against raising the faces of the resistance onto pedestals.

South Africa is trapped in an unsustainable holding pattern that only serves the interest of President Jacob Zuma. In the wake of that realisation, the ANC and in particular its National Working Committee has shown that it is unable to hold its president accountable. The ANC has somehow forgotten how to self-correct and act in the interest of the Republic and importantly in service of the people of this country.

The ANC instead of dealing with its liability has reiterated that unity must come first. This, despite growing opposition to the ambivalence and inexplicable calls for unity. The opposition has come from across sectors including from its own alliance partners, the SACP and Cosatu who have issued clear statements calling on Zuma to resign. The assumption is that Zuma will do the right thing but we all know that there is no easy way to make Zuma do anything he does not want to do. The right thing is very far from his usual comfort zone.

Critically,...

