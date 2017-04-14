Tanzania: Minister Orders Procurement Authority to Expose Debtors

The National Audit Office (NAOT) has tabled reports for the financial year ending June 30, 2016, which expose losses and… Read more »

Dr Kijaji issued the order after GPSA's managing director Jacob Kibona told her that some public entities haven't settled their outstanding debts amounting to billions of shillings. The national internal debt has also been swelling in recent year.

Morogoro — The deputy minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, has directed the Government Procurement Services Agency (GPSA) to hand over to her the list of public entities which owe the agency. She geve the order yesterday, saying once she receives the list, she would make sure that the indebted pay the soonest. She gave the order when opening GPSA workers' council here.

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.