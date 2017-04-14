East Africa: Speakers, Program for UK Investment Promotion Conference Unveiled

The UK Trade Envoy to Rwanda and Uganda, Lord Dolar Popat, Uganda's State Minister for Privatization and Investment, Evelyn Anite will be key speakers at the upcoming UK-Uganda investment and export promotion conference at the prestigious West Bromwich Albion Football Club, West Midlands UK.

The conference themed "Uganda is ready for business with the Midlands. "Boosting trade & investment opportunities" is organised by Uganda Convention-UK (UCUK) in conjunction with the Uganda High Commission UK; along with strategic partners to include: Black Country, Greater Birmingham & Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership, Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (Growth Hub), Worcestershire Business Central. It will take place on May 9, starting at 9:00am.

According to the event organiser, Mr Willy Mutenza, the delegates expected to attend will learn about Uganda's attractiveness as an investment destination and trading partner, gain detailed profiling of sector investment and trading opportunities and "expand their network of contacts and business associates."

Ms Evelyn Anite will give key note speech on the ease of doing business in Uganda, Incentives and bankable Projects, while Lord Popat will concentrate on the benefits and support for British businesses exporting to Uganda.

Other speakers expected are: The CEO National Advisory Services (NAADS), Dr Samuel MUgasi, who will address delegates on Uganda's investment potential in the agricultural sector, Commercial Attache Uganda High Commission, Godfrey Kwoba will address the rules and procedure of exports and imports to and from Uganda.

The Vice Chancellor International University of Leicester, prof Sarah Dixon will address delegates on financing the education sector in Uganda. The High Commissioner to UK, Prof Joyce Kikafunda will give opening remarks.

There will be a round table discussion on top prospect sectors for UK exports to Uganda moderated by Ambassador Mumtaz Kassam, Deputy Head of Mission-Italy, while Uganda's Honorary Consular to Midlands, Jaffer Kapasi OBE, will close the session.