Uganda: Officials On Retreat to Set Targets for Local Economy

Kampala — Key civil servants are on a three-day retreat at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala to set government targets for the next 100 days aimed at fast tracking economic growth.

"We are here to review our budgeting processes, revenue collections and look into the countries statistical data in order to have fixed targets. This is the kick start to fulfill President Yoweri Museveni's vision to transform this country from a least developed country to a middle income status," Mr Albert Byamugisha, the commissioner monitoring and evaluation Office of the Prime Minister, has said.

Speaking to Daily Monitor on Tuesday after the official opening, Mr Byamugisha said the targets will also ensure service delivery and poverty reduction.

During campaigns, President Museveni promised to transform Uganda into a middle income country with every homestead earning not less than Shs20 million per year.

The meeting is being attended by 60 officials from the ministries of Finance, East African Affairs, and Public Service. Also in attendance is Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Uganda Registration Services Bureau, Kampala Capital City Authority, and various local governments, among others.

Presenting its projections, URA acting manager corporate reporting monitoring and evaluation, Mr Bakar Ssebudde, said from July to March 2016/17, Shs9.2 trillion has been collected against a target of Shs9.7 trillion.

"By the end of March, we would have registered one million tax payers, as we speak now, we have 996,832 clients registered. In the next 100 days, we project to bring on board 25,000 tax payers. We are to achieve this in door to door sensitization." he said.

Mbale District deputy chief administration officer Swaibu Balaba appealed to URA to take over collection of taxes from local governments as a means of expanding the tax base.