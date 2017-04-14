14 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: One Dead, Scores Injured in Lwengo Bus Accident

By Malik Fahad Jjingo and Cleophas Tukamarwa

Lwengo — One person has died on spot and several others injured in an accident involving three vehicles in Lwengo District.

The deceased has been identified as Willy Bbosa a passenger in Bismarkan Bus Registration Number UAM 813C that was travelling from Kabale to Kampala.

The accident occurred at Malongo village along Mbabara - Masaka high way, about 1kilometer from Kyazanga Town council in Lwnego District.

According to eye witnesses, the speeding bus hit another bus belonging to Gate Way Bus company Registration number UAZ 483D that had just stopped.

The third vehicle was a Fuso truck registration number UAY 385E loaded with bananas that was parked at the road side after it got flat tyre.

Ms Scovia Birungi the Southern Region Traffic Police Commander attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving by the Bismarkan bus driver.

She said Bbosa died trying to jump out of the bus after getting the accident.

Ms Birungi said that the buses swerved off the road knocking down a house belonging to Muhamad Mugerwa and injuring his granddaughter only identified as Sarifah who was in the house at the time of the incident.

She further noted that the drivers of the two buses disappeared shortly after the accident.

Those who sustained injuries were taken to Kyanzanga and Masaka hospital for treatment while the wreckage of the vehicles were towed to Kyazanga police station as investigations into the accident continue.

