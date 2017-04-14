14 April 2017

South Africa: Rifles Stolen, Soldiers Held Up in Military Base Heist

Six rifles have been stolen and soldiers held up during a robbery at a military base in Harare, Khayelitsha, early on Friday.

News24 understands that five armed suspects stormed the 9 South African Infantry Battalion Base, overpowering guards at the gate and stealing their R4 rifles and ammunition.

The robbers forced the guards inside the base and overpowered five more soldiers in the armoury guard room.

It is understood the robbers forced the soldiers to open a safe.

A total of six rifles were stolen during the robbery.

SA National Defence Force spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi confirmed the robbery, saying no further details were available as officials were still at the scene.

Police could not be immediately reached for comment.

In August last year a group stole military equipment, assault rifles and hand grenades from the Simon's Town Naval Base.

They were arrested.

One of the three taken into custody, Duncan Gouvias, was earlier in 2017 handed an effective 43 year jail sentence.

