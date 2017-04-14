Uganda: KCCA to Build Modern Dump Fill in Mukono

Kampala — Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has said it will hold an investor conference soon to lobby investors to finance construction of a multi-purpose dump fill in Ddundu in Mukono District to manage city waste.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Ms Jennifer Musisi Semakula, the KCCA executive director, said the modern dump fill will be generating biogas, fertilisers, recycling plastic, electronic waste and will generate energy on a public-private partnership between KCCA, the investor and the government.

"We did feasibility studies in Kiteezi but you must realise that this is a very expensive project. We shall need processing plants for electronic waste, investment in biogas, fertilisers, plastic recycling," she said adding that there will also be a facility for turning bio waste into fertilizer and currently, there are experts from the International Finance Corporation carrying out feasibility studies which will be presented to the investors during the conference.

She said before the creation of KCCA, Kiteezi dump fill used to receive 6,000 tonnes of garbage a day but today the amount of garbage has tripled and Kiteezi is becoming a challenge.

Ms Musisi was speaking at the commissioning of a new effluent water treatment plant at Uganda Breweries (UBL) in Luzira recycling about 800,000 hectoliters of water the factory uses for production before it releases it back into Lake Victoria.

Mark Ociti, the UBL managing director, said as a company highly depending on Lake Victoria for its production processes, there is need to conserve the lake because that is where they draw water with which they brew their beer.

"The water we send back to the lake is cleaner than the one we draw because we realise that we need to keep the quality of water in Lake Victoria clean for even future generations to come," he said.

Last month, National Water and Sewerage Corporation raised a red flag when Dr Chris Ebal, its board chairman, warned government about the deteriorating quality of water on the lake. He said in order to get relatively cleaner water, they now sink their pipes deeper into the lake but even then, the water quality is still poor which has increased their production costs.