14 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Elderly Couple Assaulted in Foiled Farm Robbery

Two people were injured after being assaulted during a foiled robbery at a farm in Ofcalaco outside Tzaneen on Thursday night.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and a firearm was confiscated.

It is alleged that the suspect hit the Charles Luther Farm in the Lekgalameetse area while an elderly couple, aged 65 and 68, and their 9-year-old grandchild were home.

"During that process, the old man and this child managed to escape and summoned the police who reacted swiftly, jointly with the local farming community, and arrested the suspect," said police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe.

One firearm was recovered during the arrest.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were called to the scene.

The man and woman had sustained moderate and minor injuries respectively.

"Both patients were believed to have been assaulted. Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to a nearby hospital for further treatment," he said.

The suspect will appear in the Lenyenye Magistrate Court on Tuesday on charges of house robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm.

Police investigations are still continuing.

News24

