Tanzania: DART Is the 'Best' Public Private Partnership Prototype - Simbachawene

The government has described the Public Private Partnership it had entered with Simon Group Limited as 'the best PPP' tailor-made for the city commuter service Dar es Salaam Bus Rapid Transit (DART).

The Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr George Simbachawene, announced this position before Parliament here yesterday.

Responding to some questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) during the morning question-time, the minister pointed out that the government managed to acquire a 49-per cent stake from the project, possibly the best part of the partnership under question.

"Thanks to the efforts made by the Attorney General (AG) and proper guidance by the Prime Minister on this issue," he said, adding the Dar es Salam City Council had since sold all the shares in Usafiri Dar es Salaam (UDA) to the local investor, who could put them to better utilisation - far better than if they remained under state control.

According to him, they fought 'tooth and nail' to win the tender for operation of the project and ensure the government benefits from such new project. "We managed to get the 49 per cent shares.

This is the best PPP. Our partner is a local investor and everything is here," he said. In one of the questions, Josephat Kandege (Kalambo -CCM), had explained that the government had to borrow money from the World Bank to finance construction of infrastructure for the DARTS project.

And, when the project got off the ground, it was the government, yet again, which stepped in 'some tax exemptions' during importation of the buses now running the project.

The lawmaker, therefore, wanted to know whether part of such tax exempted was included in the calculations of shares.

The MP further wanted to know if there were any profits or possible losses as a result of such exemptions - off-loaded onto the government when, in fact, such obligations should have fallen on the shoulders of the investor; in other words, the investor should repay the loan that the government had acquired on behalf.

Responding, Deputy Minister Selemani Jaffo said that in principal the investor was not granted any tax exemption at the time of shipping in the buses; instead, he was granted import duty of 25 per cent scaled down to just ten per cent.

Such discount, he said, was given in keeping with the terms of agreement with other member states within the East African Community (EAC). The deputy minister pointed out that the discounts helped provide relief on fares charged to passengers who use those DART buses.

According to Jaffo, there was no doubt that without government rebates, the rating of commuter fares would have been much higher than now. He said the investor was obliged to re-service the loan he had acquired for purchasing the buses and paying tax to the government as per the laws of the land.