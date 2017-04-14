South Africa: Biker, Passenger Killed in Cape Town Crash

A biker and a passenger were killed in a crash in Matroosfontein on Friday, Western Cape traffic services have confirmed.

Chief Kenny Africa said police have reported the two had allegedly been driving without helmets and had been on the wrong side of the road when the accident occurred.

The driver of the car involved has been arrested for drunken driving, he said.

In a separate incident in the early hours of the morning, a pedestrian was killed on the N1 outside De Doorns, bringing the number of road fatalities in the province to three, he said.

News24